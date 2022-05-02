New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,279 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,148,000 after purchasing an additional 600,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315,822 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $328.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

