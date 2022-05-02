Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,432.50 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,056.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,226.21.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.