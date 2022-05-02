Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,700.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,056.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,226.21. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,432.50 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com shares are set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.