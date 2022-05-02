Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,750.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,823.30.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,432.50 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

