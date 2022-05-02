National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Presto Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NPK opened at $71.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.