Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,500.00 at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $4,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,432.50 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,226.21.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.