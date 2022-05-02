Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,432.50 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,226.21.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.