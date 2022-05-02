Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $3,750.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,185.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,432.50 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,056.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,226.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,489 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.