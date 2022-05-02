Benchmark Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,823.30.

AMZN opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,432.50 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,056.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

