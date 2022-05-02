Morgan Stanley Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,823.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,485.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,432.50 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,056.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,226.21.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.