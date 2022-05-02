eBay (EBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eBay stock opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

