Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 425,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

