Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aviat Networks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

AVNW opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AVNW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.