Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.45-2.65 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $47.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.