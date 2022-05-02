Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.18 million. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

NYSE:WEAV opened at $4.74 on Monday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15.

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $5,293,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

About Weave Communications (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.