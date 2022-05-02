Tripadvisor (TRIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Tripadvisor to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tripadvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.41. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,692 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 81,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

