New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $376,000 Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Farmers National Banc worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a market cap of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

