New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $564.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.