Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank First were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank First alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35. Bank First Co. has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $536.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 15.28%.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.