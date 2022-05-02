Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNSA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

