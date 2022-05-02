Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $396.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $316.52 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

