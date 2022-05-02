Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $965.23 million, a PE ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 442.13%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

