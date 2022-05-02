New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $399,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of U.S. Silica worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $337,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

