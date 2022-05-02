Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.70, for a total value of $1,428,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $1,538,010.00.

MRNA stock opened at $134.41 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 160,555 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.3% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 50.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.