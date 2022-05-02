Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,263,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 45,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 266,571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 15,984 shares in the last quarter.

BSCR stock opened at $19.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

