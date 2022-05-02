Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $549,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.
Shares of Upstart stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38.
UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
