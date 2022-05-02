Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $549,150.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 77.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

