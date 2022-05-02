MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of MKSI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.18.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

