Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $76.70 and a 12-month high of $87.99.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

