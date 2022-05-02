Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) General Counsel Sells $353,510.75 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $182.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

