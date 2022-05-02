Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) General Counsel Sells $353,510.75 in Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:AREGet Rating) General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARE opened at $182.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $201.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:AREGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.