Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $33,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 686,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $21,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Couchbase stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.