Susquehanna Reaffirms Hold Rating for Knowles (NYSE:KN)

Susquehanna reiterated their hold rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna currently has a $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KN. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.96%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,762. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

