Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Juniper reported mixed first-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line beat the same. The company is benefiting from strong execution across its product management and go-to-market organizations. Juniper has acquired WiteSand, a leader in cloud-native zero trust Network Access Control (NAC) solutions. The acquisition has brought a skilled engineering team to Juniper, which boosts its efforts to deliver an innovative NAC solution as part of its AI-driven enterprise portfolio. However, the company is experiencing supply headwinds resulting in extended lead times and higher logistics and component costs. It faces competition in each of the served markets that have spearheaded innovation. An uncertain macro environment and weak investment patterns among carrier customers remain concerns.”

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $31.52 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.