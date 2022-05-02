TD Securities Trims Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

