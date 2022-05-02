TD Securities Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.