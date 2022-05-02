EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.09.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

