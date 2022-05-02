DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in DaVita by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 99,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DaVita by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 69,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

