Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNR. FIL Ltd boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $143.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.45 and its 200 day moving average is $156.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

