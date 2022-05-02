Insider Selling: Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Senior Officer Sells 39,129 Shares of Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Tilford Underwood sold 39,129 shares of Osino Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$48,911.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at C$247,123.75.
Shares of OSI opened at C$1.11 on Monday. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.
