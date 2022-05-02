Insider Selling: Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Senior Officer Sells 39,129 Shares of Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Tilford Underwood sold 39,129 shares of Osino Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$48,911.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at C$247,123.75.

Shares of OSI opened at C$1.11 on Monday. Osino Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

About Osino Resources (Get Rating)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of April 12, 2021, it had a total ground position of approximately 7,000 square kilometer comprising 28 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.