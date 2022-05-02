Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,345,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,278,666.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 112.94% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

