Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $45,850.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,355,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,771,851.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 589 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,890.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $65,415.28.

TELA opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

