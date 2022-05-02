Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A) Director Acquires C$41,160.00 in Stock

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp (TSE:GDV.A – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Caranci purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.80 per share, with a total value of C$41,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,160.

