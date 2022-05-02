Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $43,304.86 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,727.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AGTI stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

