Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Sells 78,125 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,725,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $28,125.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

Tyme Technologies ( NASDAQ:TYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 382.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

