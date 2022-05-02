Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $224,000 Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 930,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 918,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,369 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $80.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,676.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

