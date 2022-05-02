Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 101,205 BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 86.5% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.59. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 195.52% and a negative net margin of 7,237.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

