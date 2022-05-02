Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,240 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth about $594,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 703.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 0.80 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of 0.79 and a twelve month high of 4.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $337.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

