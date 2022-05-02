Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.61 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $609.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

