Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $237,000 Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,016.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 671,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 213.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

SA opened at $17.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

