Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 518,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,003,000 after buying an additional 92,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Omnicell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 404,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares during the period.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $109.17 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

