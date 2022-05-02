Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 44,992 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,992 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.81. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading cut their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

